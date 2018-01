NY, NJ, Conn. Govs. Promise To Sue Feds Over Tax Overhaul

Law360, New York (January 26, 2018, 4:02 PM EST) -- The Democratic governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut said on Friday they've formed a coalition to sue the federal government over the state and local tax deduction cap in the recently enacted federal tax law, arguing it tramples on states' rights and the U.S. Constitution's Equal Protection Clause.



"There is a very strong argument that the bill is a fundamental violation of states' rights and repugnant to the very concept of federalism," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, shown at a Jan. 21 press conference,...

