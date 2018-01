BLM OKs Federal Land Exchange With Agua Caliente Tribe

Law360, New York (January 26, 2018, 6:41 PM EST) -- The U.S. Bureau of Land Management on Thursday gave final environmental approval to a proposed land exchange between the agency and the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians that would reduce the “checkerboard” land ownership within a national monument in Southern California.



In a final environmental impact statement, the BLM said it intends to exchange 2,560 acres of federal lands for 1,471 acres of tribal lands within the Santa Rosa and San Jacinto Mountains National Monument, near Palm Springs. The agency would also pay the tribe...

