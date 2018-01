GVC Subsidiary Slapped With €187M Tax Bill In Greece

Law360, New York (January 29, 2018, 5:34 PM EST) -- Multinational online sports betting and gambling group GVC Holdings PLC has announced that one of its subsidiaries was hit with a nearly €187 million ($232 million) tax assessment in Greece but said it believed there were “strong grounds” to appeal.



The U.K.-based sportsbook operator said in a statement issued Thursday that the assessment from Greece’s tax authority, specifically the Greek Audit Center for Large Enterprises, covered the years 2010 and 2011. During this period, the subsidiary was owned by Sportingbet PLC, which GVC acquired in 2013,...

To view the full article, register now.