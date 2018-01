Subprime Lender's 'Ho-Hum' Actions Not Fraud: 2nd Circ.

Law360, New York (January 26, 2018, 6:20 PM EST) -- An appeals panel affirmed a Manhattan federal judge’s decision to kill a securities fraud suit against consumer lending firm Regional Management Corp. and several private equity firms Friday, saying the allegations centered on “ho-hum” corporate activity and didn’t logically amount to fraud.



Two municipal pension funds sought to lead a class action against RM and others for allegedly misleading shareholders about the quality of its loan underwriting practices and the adequacy of its loan-servicing staff levels. A lower court dismissed the case and said it would...

