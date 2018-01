FCC’s O'Rielly Wants To Roll Back Kids' Program Mandate

Law360, Washington (January 26, 2018, 4:29 PM EST) -- Federal Communications Commission member Michael O'Rielly called Friday for the elimination, or at least scaling back, of the FCC’s “kid vid” programming requirements tying minimum children’s programming mandates into broadcast license renewals under rules the Republican commissioner derided as burdensome and unnecessary.



Since 1996, the FCC has required broadcasters to air an average of at least three hours of “core” programming for children, O'Rielly said in a blog post that argued the requirement comes with a series of unintended consequences. Children can easily get the beneficial...

