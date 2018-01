USCIS Reverses Denial Of H-1B Visa For Engineering Job

Law360, New York (January 26, 2018, 8:52 PM EST) -- An appellate office within U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services on Thursday reversed the agency’s denial of an H-1B visa petition by a geotechnical and geophysical engineering consulting firm for an engineer-in-training job in Texas, finding the company used the correct wage level for the job.



A USCIS center in Vermont erred by rejecting the petition filed by BC Inc., as the company adhered with the correct, five-step procedure for determining the appropriate wage level for the job, the agency’s Administrative Appeals Office held.



The Vermont center...

