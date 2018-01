McDermott Urges Toss Of Westlaw Widow’s $7.5M Estate Suit

Law360, Los Angeles (January 26, 2018, 6:28 PM EST) -- McDermott Will & Emery LLP urged a California judge Friday to find that a $7.5 million lawsuit from the widow of Westlaw's founder is time-barred, saying the statute of limitations started as soon as her lawyer informed her of possible complications with her late husband’s estate.



Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Teresa A. Beaudet issued a tentative ruling denying the firm’s motion for summary judgment over the suit from Julie Opperman. The suit accuses McDermott and partner Jonathan C. Lurie of negligently causing the monetary...

