Taxation With Representation: Weil, Proskauer, Debevoise
Sanofi Buys Hemophilia Drugmaker In $11.6B Deal
Sanofi has agreed to buy Bioverativ, a biopharmaceutical business focused on developing treatments for hemophilia and other rare blood disorders, for about $11.6 billion, the companies announced Jan. 22.
A Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP team is representing Sanofi in the deal and includes tax partners Kenneth Heitner and Chayim Neubort.
The deal...
