Taxation With Representation: Weil, Proskauer, Debevoise

Law360, New York (January 26, 2018, 1:52 PM EST) -- In this week’s Taxation With Representation, Sanofi snapped up Bioverativ for $11.6 billion, Celgene bought Juno for $9 billion and AIG acquired Validus for $5.56 billion.



Sanofi Buys Hemophilia Drugmaker In $11.6B Deal



Sanofi has agreed to buy Bioverativ, a biopharmaceutical business focused on developing treatments for hemophilia and other rare blood disorders, for about $11.6 billion, the companies announced Jan. 22.



A Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP team is representing Sanofi in the deal and includes tax partners Kenneth Heitner and Chayim Neubort.



The deal...

To view the full article, register now.