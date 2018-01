NLRB Extends Public Input Deadline On Union Election Rule

Law360, New York (January 26, 2018, 5:49 PM EST) -- The National Labor Relations Board on Friday extended the deadline for the public to provide input on whether the board should scrap the 2014 rule that updated the process for union representation elections, saying the extra comment time will “aid in the consideration of the issues.”



The original request for information, made in December, was scheduled to be open until Feb. 12, but the deadline is now extended to March 19, according to the NLRB’s statement, which did not provide specifics as to why the deadline...

