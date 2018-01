CBS Wins Atty Fees In 'Exceptionally Weak' Patent Suit

Law360, San Francisco (January 26, 2018, 6:32 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has awarded a CBS Corp. unit attorneys’ fees and costs under the Supreme Court’s Octane Fitness ruling in a patent suit claiming the network infringed an inventor’s patent with its voting system on the show “Big Brother,” finding that the case was “exceptionally weak.”



In a Wednesday order, U.S. District Judge Jeffrey S. White noted that inventor Edwin Lyda had already lost an earlier patent infringement suit against CBS before the Federal Circuit. After losing that case, Lyda failed to do his...

