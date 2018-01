IRS Beats Class Claims That Agency Can't Tax Late Filers

Law360, San Francisco (January 26, 2018, 8:28 PM EST) -- A California federal judge said Friday that he would end a proposed class action alleging the agency lacks the authority to assess taxes on some late-filed tax forms, finding the suit’s named plaintiff couldn’t point to imminent or concrete harm and didn’t have standing to sue.



U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen said he would dismiss the suit without leave to amend, ending the proposed class action filed by Martin D. Smith. Smith contended that because the Ninth Circuit held that late-filed Form 1040s do not...

