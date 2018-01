Canadian Natural Gas Co. Hit With TCPA Class Action

Law360, Springfield (January 26, 2018, 10:30 PM EST) -- A Canadian natural gas company allegedly made dozens of unsolicited phone calls to consumers in Illinois and beyond, violating the Telephone Consumer Protection Act with calls made by an autodialer, according to a putative class action filed in Illinois federal court Friday.



In his Friday complaint, Illinois resident Scott Dolemba alleged Future Now Energy LLC, which has outposts based in both Ohio and Illinois, harassed him and others with phone calls made by a predictive dialer advertising Future Now’s services.



Dolemba alleged Future Now caused him...

