HP Gets OK For $6.5M Laptop Defect Deal After Holdup

Law360, San Jose (January 26, 2018, 9:28 PM EST) -- After holding up Hewlett-Packard Co.'s $6.5 million deal over laptop computers with allegedly defective screens due to concerns that claims would exceed available funds, a California judge approved the settlement Friday, calling the 90 percent return class members will receive on claims “a significant recovery.”



Santa Clara Superior Court Judge Thomas E. Kuhnle issued a tentative ruling prior to Friday's hearing that said questions he had previously raised about the potential number of claimants had been answered since the deadline for filing claims had passed —...

To view the full article, register now.