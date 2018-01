GAO Won't Reconsider Protest Over $50M Leidos Contract

Law360, Nashville (January 26, 2018, 9:17 PM EST) -- A BAE Systems unit failed to show that the U.S. Government Accountability Office mischaracterized the relationship between BAE rival Leidos and its predecessor SAIC, the GAO found in a decision made public Friday, declining to revisit a protest denial regarding a $50 million U.S. Army contract for automated entry systems.



A contracting officer had correctly examined the circumstances of the corporate reorganization that created Leidos Inc. before awarding the disputed contract to Leidos, rather than just outright stopping it from bidding on the deal because SAIC...

