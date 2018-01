Ex-Barclays FX Boss Charged In HP Fraud Gets Travel OK

Law360, San Jose (January 26, 2018, 9:31 PM EST) -- Barclays New York’s ex-foreign currency exchanges head, who appeared in California federal court Friday to face charges in an alleged trading scheme that defrauded Hewlett-Packard, was granted permission to travel between his Manhattan home, Long Island vacation property, Connecticut and New Jersey to visit friends and family.



Robert Bogucki, 45, is accused of leading a scheme to defraud the Barclays client through a practice known as “front running.” The charges relate to the manipulation of foreign exchange options in advance of a large trade by HP,...

