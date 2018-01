CAS To Have Legal, Doping Panels At Pyeongchang Olympics

Law360, New York (January 26, 2018, 4:25 PM EST) -- The Court of Arbitration for Sport said Friday that it will open two temporary offices in Pyeongchang, South Korea, to quickly deal with any legal disputes or doping issues arising during the 2018 Winter Olympic Games opening next month.



The Lausanne Switzerland-based court for international sports arbitration said it will be in operation at a resort condominium just outside Pyeongchang by Jan. 30 and will stay open through the end of February.



In addition to a president and deputy president from Switzerland and Slovenia, respectively, the...

