Nassar Conviction Sparks House Probe Into Abuse In Sports

Law360, New York (January 26, 2018, 5:50 PM EST) -- A bipartisan U.S. House of Representatives committee opened an investigation into sex abuse in organized sports on Friday, the same day Michigan State University’s athletics director stepped down amid ongoing fallout over former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar’s sexual abuse conviction.



The probe comes after Nassar — who was also a former MSU faculty member — was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison on Wednesday after more than 150 of his victims testified in Michigan state court.



The House Energy and Commerce Committee...

To view the full article, register now.