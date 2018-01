NJ Med Mal Suit Moves Ahead Despite Late Expert Report

Law360, Clifton, N.J. (January 26, 2018, 10:02 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Friday allowed a medical malpractice action to move forward from a man alleging the negligence of a doctor and a hospital during his birth caused him to develop a brain condition, stopping short of tossing the suit over the late filing of his expert report.



U.S. District Judge Brian Martinotti found that any prejudice to the defendants from Trevor Miller's untimely report could be cured by reopening discovery and permitting Dr. Christopher Mann and Warren Hospital to depose the expert...

To view the full article, register now.