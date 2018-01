Judge OKs Cobalt's $500M Pact With Sonangol For Oil Blocks

Law360, New York (January 26, 2018, 6:39 PM EST) -- A Texas bankruptcy judge greenlit a deal under which Angolan state-owned oil company Sonangol EP will pay $500 million to take over Cobalt International Energy Inc.’s interests in a pair of offshore drilling blocks, resolving arbitration in which Cobalt was seeking more than $2 billion.



Concluding on Thursday that the deal is "in the best interests of [Cobalt's] estates, their creditors and other parties in interest," U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Marvin Isgur allowed Cobalt to tell its subsidiaries to consummate the deal with Sonangol, setting a course toward...

To view the full article, register now.