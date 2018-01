Michigan State Faces Title IX Legal Woes After Nassar

Law360, New York (January 31, 2018, 2:10 PM EST) -- Former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar could spend the rest of his life in prison after he was sentenced for sexually abusing young girls, but the legal fallout for Michigan State is just beginning as the school potentially faces serious liability for claims under Title IX.



More than 160 women have come forward with allegations that they were sexually abused by Nassar while he worked as an osteopathic sports physician at MSU and team doctor for USA Gymnastics, and 156 of the...

