11th Circ. Says Condo Defect Row A 'Suit,' Triggers Coverage

Law360, New York (January 26, 2018, 8:27 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Friday reversed a lower court and found that a Florida state process for resolving construction disputes is a “suit” capable of triggering an insurer’s duty to defend, in a case brought by a condominium association alleging construction defects against a contractor.



In a three-page per curiam opinion, the panel said that, based on a Florida Supreme Court opinion it received last month, the Florida Statutes’ Chapter 558 notices issued against Altman Contractors Inc. for alleged construction defects were a “suit” for the...

