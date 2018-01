Wawa Wins Ex-Worker’s 'Speak English' Discrimination Suit

Law360, New York (January 26, 2018, 9:57 PM EST) -- Wawa Inc. won the dismissal of an ex-worker's discrimination claims Friday, as a New Jersey federal judge found the convenience store made a reasonable case that it fired a gas station attendant because he failed to ring up sales, and not in retaliation for complaining that a supervisor told him to “speak English.”



U.S. District Judge Renee Marie Bumb granted summary judgment to Wawa, dismissing discrimination, retaliation and hostile work environment claims made by Safet Hajra, a Muslim immigrant from Kosovo. The opinion said Wawa presented...

