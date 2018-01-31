GrayRobinson Opens In West Palm Beach With 3 Shareholders
John G. “Jay” White III, Ronald P. “Ron” Ponzoli Jr. and Leora B. Freire are joining the firm as shareholders. White, who is a former president of the Florida Bar, will serve as the office managing shareholder.
“Florida’s economy is growing, and adding this talented group in the South Florida market will allow us to respond to our client’s...
