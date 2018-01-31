GrayRobinson Opens In West Palm Beach With 3 Shareholders

Law360, Miami (January 31, 2018, 6:57 PM EST) -- Florida legal heavyweight GrayRobinson PA has announced it is expanding into West Palm Beach, adding a trio of litigators from Richman Greer PA to open the firm's 14th location.



John G. “Jay” White III, Ronald P. “Ron” Ponzoli Jr. and Leora B. Freire are joining the firm as shareholders. White, who is a former president of the Florida Bar, will serve as the office managing shareholder.



“Florida’s economy is growing, and adding this talented group in the South Florida market will allow us to respond to our client’s...

To view the full article, register now.