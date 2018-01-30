Treasury Sanctions Ukrainian Separatist Tax Officials

Law360, New York (January 30, 2018, 8:20 PM EST) -- The U.S. Treasury Department has leveled sanctions against tax and finance officials associated with a Ukrainian separatist group, saying they are among those who have undermined the country’s sovereignty following Russia’s 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea region.



Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, which handles international economic and trade sanctions, targeted 11 Ukrainian separatists for their roles in asserting government authority over parts of Ukraine without authorization, the department said in a Jan. 26 statement. The separatists include the minister of taxes and revenues of the...

