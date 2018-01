11th Circ. Says FCA Helicopter Suit Needs Escobar Analysis

Law360, Nashville (January 26, 2018, 9:23 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Friday revived a False Claims Act suit accusing a helicopter manufacturer and private equity firm of a scheme to overcharge for military helicopters, saying the case must be examined under the implied certification standard backed in the landmark Escobar decision.



The legal framework used by an Alabama district court when dismissing the claims of whistleblowers Philip Marsteller and Robert Swisher, decided amid a “profoundly uncertain legal environment,” is at odds with the standard later articulated by the U.S. Supreme Court in its...

