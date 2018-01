Ill. Doctor Couldn't Block New Expert In Misdiagnosis Suit

Law360, New York (January 29, 2018, 3:55 PM EST) -- An Illinois appellate court on Friday revived a suit accusing a doctor of misdiagnosing a patient’s heart condition and contributing to his death, ruling that the lower court was wrong not to allow the patient’s family to add a new expert witness.



Lawanda Freeman, who had attempted to voluntarily withdraw and refile her case over the death of her husband, should not have been blocked from adding a new expert in the refiled case, the appellate court said, explaining that the trial court used the wrong...

