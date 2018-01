DC Circ. Won't Rehear EPA's HFC Rule Decision

Law360, New York (January 29, 2018, 5:47 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit on Friday refused to reconsider its August decision to invalidate a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency rule forcing manufacturers to stop using hydrofluorocarbons, rejecting rehearing bids from Honeywell International Inc., Chemours Co. FC LLC the Natural Resources Defense Council and 11 states.



The D.C. Circuit in August said the EPA does not have authority under the Clean Air Act to force companies that use hydrofluorocarbons in products like spray cans, automobile air conditioners and refrigerators to swap the HFCs out for an EPA-approved alternative, handing...

