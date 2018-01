Fla. Amputee Gets $109M After Botched Cyst Removal

Law360, Los Angeles (January 26, 2018, 9:49 PM EST) -- After three trials and two hung juries, a jury in Florida state court awarded a former U.S. Department of Defense worker $109 million Friday, finding her doctor’s failure to perform a basic surgery resulted in the loss of all of her limbs, Fox 13 News reported.



The jury found that the University of South Florida was at fault after its doctor, Larry Glazerman, botched an attempt to remove Lisa-Maria Carter’s ovarian cyst.



Carter, an analyst with the DOD, was near retirement in 2010 when she chose...

