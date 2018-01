Dr Pepper Snapple, Keurig Merge To Create Beverage Titan

Law360, New York (January 29, 2018, 1:26 PM EST) -- Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. and privately owned Keurig Green Mountain Inc. have agreed to join forces, the companies said Monday, in a merger that creates a North American beverage behemoth boasting roughly $11 billion in combined annual revenue.



Under the terms of the transaction, Dr Pepper Snapple shareholders will receive a special cash dividend of $103.75 per share, according to a statement. Upon the deal’s completion, Dr Pepper Snapple shareholders will own 13 percent of the combined entity, with Keurig shareholders owning 87 percent. A...

To view the full article, register now.