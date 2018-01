WestRock Scoops Up Rival KapStone In $4.9B Deal

Law360, New York (January 29, 2018, 1:08 PM EST) -- WestRock Co. said Monday it will take over fellow packaging and paper materials company KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. in a $4.9 billion deal that will provide a significant boost to its product portfolio and enhance the company’s geographic reach.



Under the terms of the deal, Atlanta-headquartered WestRock will exchange $35 for each KapStone share and assume $1.36 billion of its rival’s debt. WestRock also gave KapStone shareholders the opportunity to trade each share for approximately 0.5 shares in WestRock, in lieu of the cash offering,...

