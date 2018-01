Trial Over J&J Talc, Mesothelioma Link Kicks Off In NJ

Law360, Clifton, N.J. (January 29, 2018, 10:39 PM EST) -- Counsel for a man diagnosed with mesothelioma told a New Jersey state jury Monday that he developed the deadly disease as a result of his decades-long exposure to asbestos in Johnson & Johnson's talcum powder products, but a company attorney said talc does not contain the toxic mineral.



When plaintiff Stephen Lanzo III was born and began using the company's baby powder in the 1970s, the pharmaceutical giant knew talc contained asbestos but ultimately chose not to warn consumers or use an alternative ingredient, one of...

