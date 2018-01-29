Expert Analysis

Florida Waiver Ruling Reinforces Substance Over Form

By Tirzah Lollar and Kristen Eddy January 29, 2018, 11:55 AM EST

Law360, New York (January 29, 2018, 11:55 AM EST) -- In December 2017, a federal magistrate judge in Florida determined[1] that law firm Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP had waived work-product protection over witness interview notes and memoranda compiled during an internal investigation of its publicly traded client, General Cable Corp., by “orally download[ing]” such materials to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Finding waiver, the court required Morgan Lewis to produce the materials to two former GCC executives charged by the SEC in early 2017 with financial fraud.[2] It declined, however, to require the firm...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular