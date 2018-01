21st Century Oncology Urges Ch. 11 Court To Toss FCA Suit

Law360, New York (January 29, 2018, 4:08 PM EST) -- Bankrupt cancer treatment chain 21st Century Oncology on Friday again asked a New York bankruptcy court to dismiss a whistleblower claim that it falsely charged a Florida health system for services under a dirty contract, saying the whistleblower still hasn’t made his case.



In a reply to whistleblower David Di Pietro as it looks to shut down his False Claims Act suit, 21st Century said his opposition brief failed to address the major weaknesses in his case — that Di Pietro's first amended complaint was simply...

