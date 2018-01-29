FCC Unanimously Pans Call For Gov't-Run 5G Network

By Michael Macagnone

Law360, Washington (January 29, 2018, 1:42 PM EST) -- The entire lineup of the Federal Communications Commission, including President Donald Trump's appointed chairman, broke with the administration Monday, blasting a reported plan for a government-run nationwide 5G wireless network.

Federal Communications Commission chair Ajit Pai, seen here Dec. 14, said Monday that a government-built 5G network would be a "costly and counterproductive distraction." (AP) Responding to an Axios report that members of the national security apparatus are considering proposing a government-built 5G network, FCC Chair Ajit Pai said it would be a “costly and counterproductive...
