FCC Unanimously Pans Call For Gov't-Run 5G Network
Federal Communications Commission chair Ajit Pai, seen here Dec. 14, said Monday that a government-built 5G network would be a "costly and counterproductive distraction." (AP) Responding to an Axios report that members of the national security apparatus are considering proposing a government-built 5G network, FCC Chair Ajit Pai said it would be a “costly and counterproductive...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login