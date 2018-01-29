Real Estate Rumors: Castellan, Lublinsky, Acore Capital

Law360, Minneapolis (January 29, 2018, 9:03 PM EST) -- Castellan Real Estate Partners has sold two apartment buildings in Brooklyn, New York, to Sterling Group for roughly $19.3 million, Commercial Observer reported on Monday. The firm sold 3506 Newkirk Ave. for approximately $5.5 million and 1084 New York Ave. for $13.8 million, according to the report. The buildings, which Castellan bought five years ago for $8.6 million, have a combined 92 residential units, Commercial Observer said.



Michael Lublinsky, who recently joined Barclays and is in charge of macro trading at the bank, has purchased a...

