Trump On Trade: What To Watch For In The State Of The Union

Law360, New York (January 29, 2018, 4:07 PM EST) -- A bustling U.S. trade agenda offers President Donald Trump the chance to use his first State of the Union address on Tuesday to offer more detail on the administration’s goals for enforcement, negotiations and other areas of the trade policy apparatus on Washington’s grandest stage.



Since the launch of his presidential campaign in the first half of 2015, Trump has never been shy about discussing trade as a core component of his economic agenda. That likely means his address to both chambers of Congress will touch...

To view the full article, register now.