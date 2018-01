Alston & Bird Nabs M&A Pros For Dallas, Atlanta Offices

Law360, New York (January 30, 2018, 2:03 PM EST) -- Alston & Bird LLP on Monday announced that it has expanded its corporate transactions practice with the hires of two experienced mergers and acquisitions attorneys who had roles in Amazon’s $13.7 billion purchase of Whole Foods and Harris Corp.’s $690 million sale of its tech business to Veritas.



Soren Lindstrom joined Alston & Bird in Dallas after nearly three years at McDermott Will & Emery LLP and Jeremy C. Silverman joined the firm’s Atlanta office after about 21 years at Dentons. Both lawyers joined the firm...

To view the full article, register now.