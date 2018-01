Money Woes Can't Justify Med Mal Motion, NJ Panel Says

Law360, New York (January 30, 2018, 7:45 PM EST) -- The estate of a lap band surgery patient who died within a few weeks of the procedure can’t challenge a malpractice judgment in favor of the doctor it sued just because it can’t afford to formally appeal the outcome, the New Jersey Appellate Division ruled Monday.



A two-judge panel blasted the estate of Patricia Grieco’s use of a Rule 4:50 motion — which calls for the court to excuse a party from a judgment for any number of reasons — instead of a direct appeal because...

