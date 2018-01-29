Dilworth Paxson Lands 2 Health Care Partners

Law360, Philadelphia (January 29, 2018, 2:13 PM EST) -- Dilworth Paxson LLP announced Monday that it has added two partners to its health care practice group from shuttered Harrisburg, Pennsylvania-based Rhoads & Sinon LLP.



Attorneys Susan Orr and Ernest Tsoules, who represent health care providers on regulatory and transactional issues, joined the Philadelphia-based firm on Jan. 16. They are continuing to work out of Exton, Pennsylvania, where Rhoads & Sinon had a second office, giving Dilworth Paxson a new presence in the Philadelphia suburb.



“They have a great reputation,” Orr said of her move to...

