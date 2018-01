2nd Circ. Says Union Hire Not Employee In Retaliation Suit

Law360, New York (January 29, 2018, 4:30 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit on Monday upheld a jury determination that an African-American union electrician was not an employee of a Long Island college he performed work at and that the school could not be liable for claims it illegally fired him after he reported finding racist graffiti.



In a published decision, a three-judge panel unanimously affirmed a 2016 verdict that plaintiff Anthony Knight did not qualify as an employee of the State University of New York at Stony Brook, where he performed some electrical work after...

