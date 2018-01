House Passes $659B Defense Funding Bill For Third Time

Law360, Nashville (January 30, 2018, 5:16 PM EST) -- The U.S. House of Representatives voted Tuesday to pass a $659.2 billion defense funding bill for 2018, the third time it has passed a similar bill, in a largely symbolic move intended to show lawmakers’ support for increased defense spending and spur the Senate into action.



Members voted 250-166, in a mostly party-line vote, to pass the bill, the 2018 Department of Defense Appropriations Act, which had been reintroduced by the House Appropriations Committee on Thursday. Combined with a $4.7 billion emergency request for missile defense...

