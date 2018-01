Washington Stops Sharing Driver's License Data With ICE

Law360, New York (January 29, 2018, 9:17 PM EST) -- The state of Washington on Friday eliminated a requirement that driver’s license applicants must disclose their birthplace following reports that the government’s licensing department was sharing their personal information with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.



The licensing department announced that it would cease sharing the records with federal immigration authorities unless a court order or federal or state law required it to do so, issuing an emergency rule effective Friday. The director of the department, Pat Kohler, said in a statement that it had failed to seek...

