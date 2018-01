Australia To Spend $3.1B To Expand Global Arms Exports

Law360, New York (January 29, 2018, 9:16 PM EST) -- Australia’s prime minister said Monday that the country wants to be one of the top 10 arms exporters in the world by 2028, announcing a plan that includes the creation of a AU$3.8 billion ($3.1 billion) loan scheme for defense companies seeking financing.



Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said in a statement that the defense export strategy would increase the number of jobs in the defense industry, especially in manufacturing. Australia’s defense exports are currently worth between AU$1.5 billion and AU$2.5 billion, the government said.



“A strong,...

