Dem Suit Challenging SALT Cap Needs New Ideas To Succeed
The governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut announced Friday they soon will launch a federal legal action to challenge the newly enacted $10,000 limit on previously unlimited state and local tax deductions.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo alleged that the Republican-passed federal law violates the U.S. Constitution’s equal protection...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login