Dem Suit Challenging SALT Cap Needs New Ideas To Succeed

Law360, New York (January 29, 2018, 10:49 PM EST) -- An anticipated lawsuit against the new federal tax cut legislation pledged by Democratic governors is likely to be dismissed as a frivolous action aimed at courting wealthy voters unless it puts forward convincing and untested legal arguments.



The governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut announced Friday they soon will launch a federal legal action to challenge the newly enacted $10,000 limit on previously unlimited state and local tax deductions.



New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo alleged that the Republican-passed federal law violates the U.S. Constitution’s equal protection...

To view the full article, register now.