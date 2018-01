Beckham-Led Group Scores MLS Franchise For Miami

Law360, New York (January 29, 2018, 4:42 PM EST) -- An ownership group including English soccer legend David Beckham will helm Major League Soccer’s 25th club as the league on Monday made the long-awaited announcement that Miami will be the home of an expansion franchise.



The awarding of the franchise was announced at an event Monday involving the owners of the league’s teams, league Commissioner Don Garber and Miami officials, capping off a campaign to secure a site for a stadium and bring a club to the city. In addition to Beckham, the ownership group consists...

To view the full article, register now.