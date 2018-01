Universal, Amazon Near TickBox Injunction, But Extent Hazy

Law360, Los Angeles (January 29, 2018, 9:00 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Monday said Universal, Amazon and other content-creating giants are entitled to a certain level of preliminary injunctive relief in their suit accusing streaming device company TickBox LLC of infringing their copyrighted material, though he said he was reluctant to issue a ruling that "effectively puts TickBox out of business."



The three-and-a-half month old case claims TickBox provides customers with a means to circumvent legal content distribution by giving them access to stream pirated content. TickBox has argued that any infringing is...

To view the full article, register now.