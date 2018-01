UnitedHealth Nears Nixing FCA Claims, But DOJ Row Not Over

Law360, Los Angeles (January 29, 2018, 8:32 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Monday tentatively ruled to give the U.S. Department of Justice another shot at amending a whistleblower False Claims Act suit against UnitedHealth Group Inc. alleging Medicare Advantage fraud, although the insurer argued the claims should be tossed for good.



The DOJ-backed whistleblower suit alleges that UnitedHealth knowingly submitted false claims by including invalid diagnosis codes on the medical records it received payments for, among other allegations.



UnitedHealth argued in a motion to dismiss that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has...

