NY Set To Extend Time Limits For Cancer Patients' Claims

Law360, Los Angeles (January 29, 2018, 9:18 PM EST) -- New York is set to adopt a law that will delay the running clock on cancer patients’ medical malpractice claims until the date the alleged injury was discovered, after Gov. Andrew Cuomo and lawmakers said Sunday they have reached a compromise on the stalled legislation.



The bill, known as Lavern’s Law and named after the late Lavern Wilkinson, a 41-year-old mother who had a curable form of lung cancer that was purportedly misdiagnosed, was passed in June by the New York Legislature but languished on Gov....

