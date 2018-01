Cleveland Indians To Drop 'Chief Wahoo' Logo From Uniforms

Law360, New York (January 29, 2018, 9:23 PM EST) -- MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said Monday that the Cleveland Indians franchise will drop its "Chief Wahoo" logo from team uniforms starting in 2019, saying the logo, which has been criticized as a racist caricature of Native Americans, is “no longer appropriate for on-field use” in the league.



The team and MLB have faced challenges in the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board and Ontario courts targeting the team’s name and especially the “Chief Wahoo” logo, which depicts the head of a grinning, red-skinned man wearing a feather,...

