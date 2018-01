Unused Sick Time Doesn't Count As Wages: Mass. High Court

Law360, New York (January 29, 2018, 9:09 PM EST) -- Massachusetts’ top court held Monday that accrued, unused sick time does not count as wages under a state employment law, dealing a blow to a former Massachusetts Port Authority electrician who alleged the agency had taken too long to give him his sick time payout.



In a ruling written by Justice Kimberly S. Budd, the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court vacated a lower court’s order granting Tze-Kit Mui judgment on the pleadings in his lawsuit against Massport, and remanded with directions to grant the agency’s motion for...

